Ethiopian singer buried after deadly violence over his murder

Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday for the funeral of a popular Ethiopian singer whose assassination this week sparked violence that has left around 90 people dead and highlighted ethnic tensions threatening the country's democratic transition.

Hachalu Hundessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, was shot dead by unknown attackers in the capital Addis Ababa Monday night.

Though beloved by Ethiopians from various backrounds, his music gave voice to Oromos' widespread sense of economic and political marginalisation during years of antigovernment protests that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018.

The funeral, broadcast live on the Oromia Broadcasting Network, took place in his hometown Ambo, west of the capital.

Officials arranged for his casket to be driven into the stadium in Ambo in a black car, accompanied by a brass band and men on horseback.