Lesotho's ex-first lady granted bail in murder case

Lesotho's former first lady, who has been charged over the murder of her husband's estranged wife, was granted bail on Monday after spending three weeks in prison.

Maesaiah Thabane, 43, was charged in February after police quizzed her over the 2017 slaying of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's wife two days before his inauguration.

She was controversially freed on bail of 1,000 maloti ($57 / 50 euros), but that decision was revoked and she returned to jail on June 3.

On Monday High Court judge Thamsanqa approved bail.

She "is trapped in jail, she asked me to release her on bail, and nothing has really been said against the petitioners' words," Nomngcongo said.

"Therefore I grant (the) petitioner bail on conditions as prayed," he said, ordering her to pay a bond of 10,000 maloti.