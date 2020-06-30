70 African sailors test positive for coronavirus in Seychelles

Seventy sailors from west Africa have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in the Seychelles to join a fleet of Spanish tuna fishing boats, health authorities said.

The sailors from Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ghana are part of a group of 200 who arrived last week on the archipelago to replace crew who had spent six months at sea fishing for tuna.

The Seychelles, which had recorded its last cases of the virus in April and had come out of confinement after all 11 patients were healed, had taken measures to ensure the sailors were free of the virus.