Thousands bid farewell to former Burundi president at state funeral

Thousands of Burundians clad in white gathered Friday in the capital Gitega to say a final goodbye to former president Pierre Nkurunziza at a state funeral after his sudden death earlier this month.

The coffin carrying the late president arrived at a stadium in the city, covered in the green, red and white national flag and borne atop a military jeep, as soldiers marched in step alongside it.

The funeral convoy was welcomed by a military band after a 60-kilometre (37-mile) journey from the city of Karusi where Nkurunziza, 55, died on June 8 of what the government said was heart failure.

However speculation is rife he may have caught the coronavirus, as his wife had been flown to Nairobi for treatment for the virus just two weeks prior.

The ceremonies began early in the morning with a "homage by his wife, Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, his children and those close to him" in an intimate gathering at the hospital where he passed away, a government source told AFP.