Gabon on track to set gays free

A bill to decriminalise homosexual activity is making headway in Gabon, where such contact has been banned for nearly a year.

The central African country's National Assembly voted late Tuesday to adopt an amendment to criminal legislation to remove a paragraph which prohibits "sexual relations between persons of the same sex", a source close to parliament confirmed to AFP yesterday.

The text had been introduced by the senate, the upper house, into a draft law in July 2019. It stipulated that having homosexual relations in Gabon was considered "an offence against morality", punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of five million CFA francs (more than R148,800).

On Tuesday, "48 deputies voted in favour of decriminalisation, 24 against and 25 abstained," the source told AFP.