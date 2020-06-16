Nigeria reports surge in rapes during virus lockdown

Nigeria's police chief on Monday said the country had seen a sharp increase in cases of rape and domestic abuse of women during coronavirus lockdowns.

"It has come to the public knowledge now that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we have a surge in cases of rape and gender-based violence," Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu told reporters in the capital Abuja.

"From January-May 2020, we have recorded about 717 rape incidents that were reported across the country", he said, adding that 799 suspects have been arrested.

Last week Women Affairs minister Pauline Tallen said that the number of abuse cases against women and children had "escalated three times" as victims were trapped at home.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with 200 million people, has been rocked by a string of high-profile killings and rapes of women in recent weeks.