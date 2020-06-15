Africa

Mass grave found of Sudanese conscripts killed in 1998: prosecutor

By AFP - 15 June 2020 - 15:18
Mass grave of conscripts killed in 1998 found in Sudan. File photo
Mass grave of conscripts killed in 1998 found in Sudan. File photo
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/ Sowetan

Sudan's public prosecutor announced Monday the discovery of a mass grave of conscripts killed in 1998 for trying to flee a military camp.

The committee tasked with investigating the killings at Ailafoon military camp "found the mass grave in the past four days after hearing witness accounts", said public prosecutor Tagelsir al-Hebr, without giving details of how many bodies were found. 

Makeshift mortuaries could become a reality as we head towards virus peak

With the Western Cape carrying the highest burden of fatal Covid-19 cases, the City of Cape Town has been preparing for “an increased demand in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Get land for mass Covid-19 burials - Mpumalanga municipalities told

Mpumalanga municipalities have been instructed to start preparing mass graves in case the province is hit by deaths related to Covid-19. Mandla ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X