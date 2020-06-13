After Thabane, Lesotho's new PM wants 'squabbling' to end

Lesotho's new prime minister Moeketsi Majoro on Friday vowed to "quickly" restore stability after the dramatic departure of his predecessor Thomas Thabane, who is accused of murder.

Thabane, 81, resigned last month amid allegations that he conspired to murder his wife in 2017.

Former finance minister Majoro on Friday travelled to South Africa for his first trip abroad as prime minister since he was sworn in on May 20.

He held talks with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the administrative capital Pretoria.

"I must share with you that the people of Lesotho have welcomed our government with open hands and in the (next) two years they would like us to focus as much as possible on services to them and to stop squabbling," Majoro said.