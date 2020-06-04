Cameroon government under fire as virus tally rises

No lockdown

"We are seeing a particularly significant progression of the epidemic -- it's extremely serious," Eugene Sobngwi, vice chairman of the health ministry's scientific council, told state television on May 24.

Cameroon could become "the laughing stock of the world," he said.

Rebutting such worries, Health Minister Manaouda Malachie on Monday said the case figures "should not be a cause for alarm... so far the government has been in control of the situation".

Ze accused the government of a lax response in key areas as the epidemic began to brew.

"Cameroon did not close its land, air and sea borders until March 18 -- 12 days after the first 'imported' case, and weeks after many other African countries," he said.

The government was also laid back in social distancing, limiting gatherings to 50 people while other countries on the continent set a maximum of 10.

No lockdown has ever been imposed in Cameroon, and restaurants, bars and nightclubs were only forced to close after 6pm.

And those restrictions, as well as rules for distancing on public transport, were not implemented until mid-March.

Despite the late response, the impact of those measures was "immediate -- Cameroonians understood there was a major problem," said Professor Yap Boum II, an epidemiologist and head of a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) research centre in Yaounde.

A month after the start of the epidemic, the authorities required wearing of facemasks, and this too helped strengthen awareness and tighten control over the virus, he said.

But on April 30 the government abruptly eased public transport restrictions and allowed bars, restaurants and nightclubs to reopen in the evenings.

In the public's mind, the brakes were now off, said Boum.

The move "led to an almost total relaxation of the population, as if this announcement sounded the end of the epidemic," Boum said.

"We saw fewer and fewer people wearing masks, and more and more people in bars - and a month later we more than tripled" the number of cases and fatalities, he said.