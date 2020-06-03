Nigerians take women abuse protests to social media
Lagos - Nigerians angered over a series of high-profile cases of violence against women have gone online to demand "justice" in a social movement that is gaining ground - and results - in Africa's most populous nation.
The rallying cries #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForTina and #JusticeForJennifer have reverberated among internet users as celebrities have joined virtual campaigns drawing inspiration from Black Lives Matter protests in the US.
Two cases that happened last week sparked outrage. A 16-year-old high school student Tina Ezekwe was fatally shot after police opened fire at a bus stop in Lagos during a night-time coronavirus curfew. After an outcry online the police force said two officers had been detained and were facing disciplinary action and possible prosecution.
The same day in southern Edo state 22-year-old university student Vera Uwaila Omozuma, known as Uwa, was found beaten to death in a church after reportedly being raped.
Under pressure the regional governor and police pledged an investigation to track down those responsible for the killing.
For Nigerians the internet is a key outlet for protests where taking to the streets can often draw a punishing response from security forces and officials frequently duck accountability.
"Social media is a tool to bring light on police, or institutions," said Segun Awosanya, the head of Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation.
"Once the light is on them, they have to go back to the cases and dig them up. They can't keep quiet anymore."
The online protests have quickly began tapping into broader anger about the state of the country. Now some of Nigeria's biggest stars have ditched their usual reticence to get involved in politics and are speaking out.
"#WeAreTired of senseless killings, lorries falling on road and killing passengers, ACs catching fire and burning houses, young girls getting raped, young boys killed," tweeted Afropop diva Tiwa Savage to her four million followers.
Sawage has been joined by other celebrities like music producer Don Jazzy, who has 4.6-million followers, and singers Mr Eazi and Rema who railed against rape in the country and police violence.
"The police kill black Americans and the Nigerian police kill Nigerians," wrote the even more popular star Wizkid in Pidgin to his 6.5-million followers. , taking direct aim at President Muhammadu Buhari. "Buhari/Trump are the same person - only difference is that one knows how to use Twitter."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.