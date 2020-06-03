Nigerians take women abuse protests to social media.

Lagos - Nigerians angered over a series of high-profile cases of violence against women have gone online to demand "justice" in a social movement that is gaining ground - and results - in Africa's most populous nation.

The rallying cries #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForTina and #JusticeForJennifer have reverberated among internet users as celebrities have joined virtual campaigns drawing inspiration from Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

Two cases that happened last week sparked outrage. A 16-year-old high school student Tina Ezekwe was fatally shot after police opened fire at a bus stop in Lagos during a night-time coronavirus curfew. After an outcry online the police force said two officers had been detained and were facing disciplinary action and possible prosecution.

The same day in southern Edo state 22-year-old university student Vera Uwaila Omozuma, known as Uwa, was found beaten to death in a church after reportedly being raped.

Under pressure the regional governor and police pledged an investigation to track down those responsible for the killing.

For Nigerians the internet is a key outlet for protests where taking to the streets can often draw a punishing response from security forces and officials frequently duck accountability.