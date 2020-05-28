Africa

Zambia's minister of health tests positive for Covid-19

By AFP - 28 May 2020 - 13:51
The announcement comes after Zambia's Information Minister Dora Siliya announced last Saturday that she had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Zambia's health minister has become the second of the member of the cabinet to contract coronavirus, the government said Wednesday.

"I wish to inform you that the minister of health, Chitalu Chilufya, took a COVID test and the result came back positive," cabinet secretary Simon Miti told the media.

Information Minister Dora Siliya announced last Saturday that she had tested positive.

Both ministers have gone into self isolation and are stable, Miti said.

Zambia has now recorded 1,057 cases of coronavirus, seven of them fatal.

The landlocked southern African country went into partial lockdown on March 20, shuttering borders and businesses and banning public gatherings.

