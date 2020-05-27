Cameras roll again in Nollywood but Nigeria's cinemas still dark

Nigeria's film industry is creeping back to work after lockdown, and one of the first productions to resume is a new television series about a highly infectious disease that has ravaged the world.

Cameras stopped rolling weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide, including 200 in the West African country.

Better known as Nollywood, the multibillion dollar industry churns out movies and TV shows at a rate second only to India's Bollywood and employs one million people. But productions have had to be stripped right back.

Filming for the TV series Meadows, shot in the capital Abuja, restarted in mid-May after being halted for two months. Its production team, excluding actors, has been cut back to around seven people - around a quarter of the people in a regular Nollywood crew.