Burundi president applauds chosen successor on election win

Burundi's long-ruling leader Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday congratulated his hand-picked successor on a "large victory" in the presidential election, though the opposition has vowed to contest the result in court.

Election officials on Monday declared Evariste Ndayishimiye, a former army general chosen by the powerful ruling party as heir to Nkurunziza, the winner of the May 20 poll with 68.72 percent of the vote.

"I warmly congratulate the President-elect Gen. Major Evariste Ndayishimiye for his large victory which confirms that the great majority of Burundians adhere to the projects and the values he embodies," Nkurunziza, who chose not to run after 15 years in power, posted on Twitter.

"We are privileged witnesses to history. May God bless Burundi!"

The strongest opposition candidate, Agathon Rwasa, came in a distant second with 24.19 percent of the vote, but his National Freedom Council (CNL) has rejected the results, alleging cheating by the governing CNDD-FDD party.

CNL spokesman Therence Manirambona said Monday his party was putting together a legal complaint to submit within days "so that the court can take a decision on the massive fraud that marked this electoral farce."