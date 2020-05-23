'I was in hell': Infected pregnant Liberian nurse recounts ordeal

Liberian nurse Sedia Marwolo was 32 weeks pregnant when medics arrived at her home and hauled her away to a special coronavirus hospital, which she likened to "hell".

It was the beginning of a 15-day ordeal during which the 38-year-old cried almost daily and was crippled with fear over whether her baby would survive her COVID-19 infection.

Marwolo's bosses sent her home in early May -- without giving her a reason -- although colleagues later told her that her immediate supervisor had tested positive for coronavirus.

Five days after taking it upon herself to take a test, medical staff in protective gear were waiting for Marwolo at her house, while her neighbours watched her be taken away.