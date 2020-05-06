Coronavirus patients protest in north Nigeria

A group of coronavirus patients staged a protest outside an isolation centre in northern Nigeria to demand increased medical attention and food, officials and residents said Wednesday.

Twenty patients on Tuesday walked out of the facility on the outskirt of the city of Gombe and blocked a nearby highway, regional information commissioner Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami said.

"Their complaint was that they were kept in the isolation centre without being administered any drugs," Kwami said.

But he insisted the patients had "misunderstood their status" and did not require any drugs as they were asymptomatic.