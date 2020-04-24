After Ebola, Liberian doctors have coronavirus head start

Many Liberians remember Jerry Brown, the doctor leading the country's coronavirus response team, for his fearlessness during the Ebola crisis in the West African state.

When the virus was poorly understood, and an infection tantamount to a death sentence, Brown risked his own life providing primary care for suffering patients.

"I must admit, the Ebola crisis was difficult," said the doctor, who was named one of Time magazine's people of the year in 2014 for his Ebola work.

The disease killed over 4,800 people between 2014 and 2016 in Liberia, the hardest-hit country in the West African outbreak.