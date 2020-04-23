Mistrust and black market flourish in Nigeria as Covid-19 spreads

Mistrust of the public health system is such that many patients are terrified of being declared to the NCDC, a physician in a private medical clinic said.

"My patients don't want to come to the hospital, they think we are the NCDC police who will take them to Yaba," the source said, referring to a government-run facility for COVID-19 patients.

"They tell me on the phone, 'If we come, you don't send us to Yaba!!!'"

The doctor recounted that, at the start of the month, he had already seen half a dozen patients with coronavirus.

Just one of them consented to being tested, which entailed notification to the NCDC.

The authorities carried out the test, but the exercise was a waste of time. The test was eventually carried out more than two weeks after the doctor alerted the NCDC -- a period longer than the virus's incubation period.

Since then, the doctor has gone through back channels to procure around 20 test kits for his patients.

Official testing is "too slow", said Zouera Issoufou, head of the Dangote Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest man.

The foundation has partnered with the government in the fight against coronavirus and ordered 250,000 test kits.

But world demand for the kits has exploded, Issoufou said. "They are arriving in dribs and drabs."