Human Rights Watch slams Kenyan police 'brutality' during virus curfew

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday accused Kenyan police of killing at least six people and beating and extorting others while enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya imposed the 7pm-5am lockdown from March 27.

The rights watchdog said police had imposed the measure in a "chaotic and violent manner from the start", sometimes whipping, kicking and teargassing people to force them off the streets.

"At least" six individuals had been killed, it said.

It described the case of a 13-year-old boy who died in the capital Nairobi on March 31 after being shot while standing on his balcony as police forced people into their homes on the street below.

In others, a tomato seller died in western Kakamega after being hit by a teargas canister, while four men were beaten to death in different parts of the country.

"It is shocking that people are losing their lives and livelihoods while supposedly being protected from infection," said Otsieno Namwaya, senior Africa researcher at HRW, in a statement.

"Police brutality isn't just unlawful; it is also counterproductive in fighting the spread of the virus."