Lesotho police minister held for flouting virus booze ban

Lesotho's police minister has been arrested for failing to appear in court to face charges for flouting coronavirus lockdown regulations after he was seen buying alcohol, his office said Tuesday.

Buying and selling alcohol has been prohibited in the landlocked kingdom of Lesotho during a 24-day nationwide lockdown due to end at midnight Tuesday.

Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse had been expected to be formally charged Monday by a magistrate after a video of him buying alcohol went viral a fortnight ago.

He was arrested during the day and held overnight at the police headquarters in the capital Maseru.