Lesotho's army withdraws as calls mount for PM to resign

Lesotho troops deployed by Prime Minister Thomas Thabane withdrew from the capital's streets on Sunday in a showdown between the octogenerian leader and opponents demanding his resignation.

Thabane faces mounting calls to step down from rivals within his ruling party and opposition groups over suspicions he had a hand in the murder of his estranged wife in 2017.

An AFP journalist in the capital Maseru reported that soldiers backed by armoured vehicles had returned to their barracks by Sunday morning after Thabane had deployed them the day before to "restore order" while accusing unnamed law enforcement agencies of undermining democracy.

The spokesman for the army was not immediately available for comment.