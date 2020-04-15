African Union chief says Trump decision on WHO 'deeply regrettable'

The decision by US President Donald Trump to freeze funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus pandemic is "deeply regrettable," Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission, said Wednesday.

"Today more than ever, the world depends on WHO's leadership to steer the global #Covid_19 pandemic response. Our collective responsibility to ensure WHO can fully carry out its mandate, has never been more urgent," Faki said in a Twitter post.

Trump on Tuesday announced that he would halt payments to the UN body that amounted to $400 million (366 million euros) last year.