Burundi shrugs off pandemic, citing 'God's protection'

In Burundi, the delayed arrival of coronavirus was attributed to "God's protection". Now that the country has three cases, authorities again see divine intervention at work and little reason to interrupt everyday life.

The ruling party has sought to reassure Burundians they need not worry about the deadly pandemic sweeping the globe, allowing life to proceed as normal and even pressing ahead with a presidential election scheduled for May 20.

"Do not be afraid. God loves Burundi and if there are people who have tested positive, it is so that God may manifest his power in Burundi," said General Evariste Ndayishimiye, the presidential candidate for the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

"If there have been three cases here... I'm told they are doing well, and know the coronavirus is killing people everywhere else," he told supporters at a political gathering last week, to hearty applause.

While strict lockdowns have brought life to a halt in cities across Africa and the world, restaurants and bars remain open in Burundi, with authorities ruling out similar curbs on citizens' freedoms.

Weddings and funerals are proceeding, thousands of faithful are flocking to churches and mosques, and bustling markets remain open and trading in the landlocked country of 11 million.

Political life also charges ahead, with Ndayishimiye and his main rival for the presidency, Agathon Rwasa of the CNL party, on the campaign trail and staging competing rallies.

Even more astonishing still, Burundi remains one of the few countries on Earth to keep its first and second division football leagues running -- just with spectators required to wash their hands and subject to a temperature check.

But not all share the government's faith and optimism.

"Everyone is afraid we're going to wake up with an explosion of cases in the country, even if we Burundians are 'God's favourites'," said a resident in Bujumbura, the main city.

"We're trying to take precautions."