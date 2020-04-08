Anger as forced quarantine extended in Kenya

Hundreds of people held under mandatory quarantine in Kenya after returning from abroad are up in arms after the government extended their confinement for another 14 days.

Around 2,000 people were placed in forced quarantine as they arrived in the country from March 22 until international flights were banned three days later, a chaotic process criticised by some passengers as likely to have helped spread the virus.

Mixed with those who had been in contact with patients who tested positive, the quarantined Kenyans and foreigners make up some 80 percent of the country's coronavirus patients.

As of Monday at 1400 GMT the country had recorded 172 cases and six deaths.

Health ministry guidelines initially said that those quarantined would be tested after five days and if their results were negative they would be sent home to self-isolate. Those testing positive would be taken to treatment centres.

An unknown number were discharged. However the rest who had hoped for freedom after their two weeks were up were stunned when the government on Saturday ordered a 14-day extension of quarantine for those in facilities that had registered a positive case.

"We are now asking to go home. They test us, if you're positive, go to hospital, if you're negative, go home," said one of those stuck in quarantine who requested anonymity.