Nigerian actress convicted of flouting virus lockdown

A popular Nigerian actress was on Monday found guilty of breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions in economic hub Lagos by throwing a birthday party, police said.

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood film star popularly known as Jenifa, was arrested and pleaded guilty to hosting the bash for her husband and show business pals at their upscale residence on Saturday.

"The court found them guilty as charged," police spokesman Bala Elkana said in a statement.

The statement said the couple were each sentenced to 14 days of community service and ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 naira ($260/240 euros).

Elkana said they would also have to visit 10 "important public places" within the city of 20 million people to educate the public on the consequences of non-compliance with the restriction order.