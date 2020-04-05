Burkina Faso frees prisoners to stem virus spread

Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Thursday pardoned more than 1,200 prisoners in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the poor West African country.

"This remission of jail sentences will affect 1,207 people who will receive help in reintegrating themselves into society," communications minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou told a news briefing.

The freed prisoners "were chosen on the basis of their advanced age, their state of health and the completion of half their sentence," he said, stressing that no one convicted of "acts of organised crime or terrorism" had been released.