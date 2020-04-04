IMF lends Rwanda R2bn to tackle coronavirus

The loan, which comes under the Rapid Credit Facility, will help alleviate pressure on trade, tourism and foreign exchange reserves, while enabling greater health spending, the funding announcement said.

While Rwanda was the first African country to secure this kind of coronavirus funding, the global lender said on Twitter it was “working hard on other requests”.

Rwanda, which is heavily reliant on tourism to boost its foreign exchange reserves, last month closed its borders to travellers as a part of a broader lockdown designed to curb the spread of the disease.

“This pandemic has already started showing effects on tourism, air transportation, conferences that have been stopped affecting hotels, restaurants and other services,” Rwanda's finance minister Uzziel Ndagijimana told Rwanda’s state radio on Thursday. Both import and export markets had also been affected, he said.

The IMF is projecting Rwandan GDP growth this year to tumble to 5.1%. Last year, growth hit 9.4% according to government data.

Separately, the World Bank approved $1.9bn (R2.05-trillion) in global coronavirus funding on Thursday, including $82.6m (R1.55bn) to Ethiopia, $50m (R935m) to Kenya, and $47m (R879m) to the Democratic Republic of Congo. — Reuters