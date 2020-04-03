Africa

Malawi announces first Covid-19 cases

By afp.com - 03 April 2020 - 09:43
Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika
Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Malawi on Thursday announced its first three coronavirus infections, one of the last African countries to report the potentially deadly disease.

The southern African country was one of the few without any confirmed cases along with the Comoros, Lesotho, Sao Tome and Principe and South Sudan.

President Peter Mutharika said the infections were in the capital Lilongwe.

The first was detected in an elderly woman who had recently travelled to India to visit her relatives.

"Upon arrival in Malawi, she placed herself in self-quarantine for 14 days but later became symptomatic within the quarantine period," said Mutharika in an address to the nation.

Two of her contacts also tested positive.

Mutharika said the government would provide medical care for the three patients and track down their immediate contacts.

To date coronavirus has infected more than 6,720 people across Africa and killed at least 273.

 

In Africa, six nations seem so far to be spared Covid-19

Six of Africa's 54 nations are among the last in the world yet to report cases of the new coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

Funeral parlours under pressure as bodies cannot be taken to neighbouring countries

One of the funeral parlours in Johannesburg is concerned that it may run out of space to store bodies as the lockdown has stopped repatriation of ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
X