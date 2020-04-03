Lesotho PM Tom Thabane accuses rivals of plotting coup, launches probe

Maseru - Embattled Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Friday ordered the security forces and intelligence service to probe his party rivals, whom he accused of plotting to topple his government.

The 80-year-old Thabane early this year offered to step down from office by July 31 after he was accused of having a hand in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife.

But his rivals are pushing for his early departure and have teamed up with opposition with the goal of forming a coalition government.

In a televised address, the 80-year-old Thabane said he was shocked that some members of his All Basotho Convention (ABC) were leading what he described as a campaign to illegally oust his government.

"While we are busy dealing with COVID-19, it is shocking to learn that some selfish people are busy plotting to unlawfully overthrow the government.

"Embarrassingly, some of the people leading the campaign to topple my government are legislators from the party that I am leading.