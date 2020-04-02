Senegal prepares to offer food aid to millions.

Senegal is making contingency plans to offer food aid to millions of people, a government notice published on Wednesday said, amid speculation as to whether coronavirus restrictions will tighten.

The government plans to purchase tonnes of rice, pasta, sugar and cooking oil in order to help some of the country's poorest, according to a public tender published in local newspapers.

Senegal is one of West Africa's economic bright spots, but nearly 40 percent of its roughly 16 million inhabitants live on less than $1.90 a day, according to the World Bank.