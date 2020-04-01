Water crisis could sabotage Zimbabwe's coronavirus lockdown.

"We have heard about the coronavirus but we need water for domestic use, so corona or no corona we shall come to get water," she said, carrying a yellow bucket.

The scene is played out all over greater Harare.

City authorities have struggled to constantly supply water to the capital city of 4.5 million residents for many years.

Across town in Mbare, the largest high density township, the queue is even longer.

- Unsafe drinking water -

There are many people milling around.

Housewife Epiphania Moyo had been in the queue for a good part of the morning and is well aware of the need for better hygiene to halt the spread of the virus.

"Of course, we have heard about coronavirus, and we try as much as we can to wash our hands, but sometimes we would rather put it to other domestic uses."

Hand sanitisers are a luxury she cannot afford.

"That's for the rich, not for us who live in the ghetto."

Coronavirus has brought Harare's perennial water woes under the spotlight.

Some parts of the city have gone for almost two decades without running water.

The well-to-do have drilled boreholes in their properties while the enterprising make money vending and delivering water in mobile tankers to those who can afford it.

For the majority, public boreholes are the only option.

On rare days, water trickles out of taps, but it is of questionable quality and is at times smelly.

When run in a bathtub or a basin, within minutes, brown gooey sediment settles to the bottom.

A 2019 recent study by South Africa-based Nanotech Water Solutions found that Harare's water contains toxins that can cause diseases of the liver and affect the central nervous system.