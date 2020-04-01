Lagos in lockdown as Africa virus closures spread

Africa's largest city Lagos appeared deserted Tuesday after Nigeria locked down its economic hub and shuttered its capital, in the continent's latest effort to brake the juggernaut of coronavirus.

Businesses were closed, markets abandoned and streets empty as the usually chaotic megacity of 20 million, along with the capital Abuja, shuddered to a halt on the first full day of a two-week shutdown.

Police in protective equipment manned checkpoints, trucks carrying non-essential items were turned back and youths were spotted playing football on a usually traffic-clogged highway.

"It is like putting people in prison," minibus taxi driver Mutiu Adisa told AFP.

"I don't know how people can survive for two weeks without working to make money."

Nigeria embarked late Monday on one of Africa's most ambitious efforts at social distancing after recording 135 confirmed cases and two deaths.