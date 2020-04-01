Kenyan police probe shooting of teen during virus curfew

Kenyan police on Tuesday ordered a probe into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on his balcony in Nairobi as officers allegedly opened fire to enforce a nighttime curfew.

Residents of the slum where the shooting took place told AFP that a confrontation broke out shortly before 7:00 pm on Monday as police started forcing people into their homes for the start of the curfew, imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The victim's father Hussein Moyo told AFP that his wife and children had been standing on the balcony watching the chaos when his son Yasin was shot, adding the bullet had "ripped through his intestines".

"This operation was planned in the wrong way. The police arrive yelling and when people see that they run scared. They beat and rob people, they also throw teargas into our homes," said Moyo at his son's funeral, attended by hundreds.

"During the day we are fighting coronavirus, and yet we have to deal with bullets during the night."

A police statement said that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had ordered a probe "into the death of a thirteen-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet."