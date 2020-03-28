Africa

Botswana executes two convicted murderers

By afp - 28 March 2020 - 11:42
The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.
The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Botswana, one of the few democracies to still enforce the death penalty, on Saturday executed two men convicted of murder.

The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.

Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa, 33, and his co-accused Matshidiso Tshid Boikanyo, 39, were hanged to death in the capital Gaborone, the prison services said in a statement.

The two were handed the death sentence for the murder of a taxi driver six years ago.

Botswana, which previously executed a man last month and another one in December, is the only country in southern Africa still regularly hanging convicts.

The death penalty has been legal in Botswana since its independence from Britain in 1966.

Nearly three-quarters of the world's 195 states have either abolished the punishment or not carried it out over the past decade, according to rights group Amnesty International.

Botswana continues to execute convicts despite outcry

Botswana has hanged a 29-year old man for murdering his employer, prison services announced, despite mounting calls by rights groups to abolish the ...
News
1 month ago

10 men jailed in Mauritania over 'gay party' video

Prosecutors in the Mauritania, where homosexuality is outlawed, have detained and charged 10 young men after a video presented as a "gay marriage" ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X