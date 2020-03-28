Botswana executes two convicted murderers

Botswana, one of the few democracies to still enforce the death penalty, on Saturday executed two men convicted of murder.

The latest executions bring to four the number of hangings since President Mokgweetsi Masisi was elected last October.

Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa, 33, and his co-accused Matshidiso Tshid Boikanyo, 39, were hanged to death in the capital Gaborone, the prison services said in a statement.