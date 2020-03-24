Africa

64 migrants found dead in container in Mozambique

By AFP - 24 March 2020 - 12:28
More than 60 suspected migrants were found dead in a cargo container in Mozambique.
More than 60 suspected migrants were found dead in a cargo container in Mozambique.
Image: 123rf.com/ANONT WONGFUN

More than 60 suspected undocumented migrants from Ethiopia were found dead on Tuesday in a cargo container in Mozambique's northwest Tete province, a hospital official said.

"A truck transporting illegal immigrants from Malawi, suspected to be Ethiopians, was stopped at the Mussacana weight bridge in Tete, and 64 people were found dead. Only 14 survived," the senior official, who asked not be named, told AFP.

