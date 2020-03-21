DR Congo reports first virus death, five new cases

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday reported its first coronavirus death, along with five new cases.

The country has reported 23 cases total since March 10, and the death brings the total number of fatalities in sub-Saharan Africa to three, following those announced in Burkina Faso and Gabon this week.

The health minister confirmed the fatality, which occurred Friday, along with the new cases.

"All are Congolese. Our teams are taking care of them," Eteni Longondo said on Twitter Saturday.

Though Congolese authorities did not offer information about the deceased patient, local media said he is a close relative of an unnamed minister who has herself tested positive.