Breaking: Burkina Faso reports first virus death in sub-Saharan Africa

By AFP - 18 March 2020 - 13:01
The woman's death is the first known death in Sub-Saharan African.
Image: Jozef Polc/123rf.com

The Sahel state of Burkina Faso on Wednesday announced its first death from coronavirus, which is also the first known fatality in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We recorded the death overnight of a female patient aged 62, who suffered from diabetes and was in intensive care," Burkina's national coordinator for responding to the virus, Professor Martial Ouedraogo, told the press.

Covid-19 live updates: Ramaphosa postpones first meeting as AU chair

More than 1,700 people are trapped aboard a cruise liner in Cape Town amid a Covid-19 scare.
News
19 hours ago

Coronavirus cases now at 116

Coronavirus cases have surged past the 100 mark after 31 people tested positive for the novel COVID-19.
News
3 hours ago

Here's what Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned of the risk that COVID-19 could overwhelm strained public health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Here is a ...
News
15 hours ago

