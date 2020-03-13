Ivory Coast PM named ruling party's presidential candidate

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara's ruling party has named the country's prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly as its candidate for the October presidential election.

The move late Thursday comes after Ouattara last week announced he would not run in the election, ending months of speculation over whether he would seek a controversial third term.

"I am aware of the magnitude of the responsibility and the magnitude of the burden," Coulibaly said after being nominated by the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace.

The constitution allows only two presidential terms, but Ouattara, 78, had claimed he would be able to stand due to a constitutional change in 2016 - a claim rejected by the country's opposition.

The presidential election will be a major challenge for the west African country, the world's top cocoa producer and home to more than 25 million people.

A 2010 vote ended in violence which left 3,000 people dead.

"I have appealed to all my sisters and brothers to be united. We must win these elections in the first round," the prime minister said.