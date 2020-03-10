First coronavirus cases confirmed in Burkina Faso

Two cases of coronavirus have been detected in Burkina Faso, a couple who returned to the West African country from France, the government said.

About 20 cases have been reported across the African continent, and Egypt on Sunday announced its first fatality since the outbreak emerged in China in December.

"The samples, taken and analysed... have tested positive for the coronavirus," Health Minister Claudine Lougue said at a press briefing on the cases late Monday.

"One of the infected people is a Burkinabe woman who returned from France on February 24."