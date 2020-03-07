Sacked DR Congo general died by 'hanging': president

DR Congo's sacked former deputy chief of military intelligence, who was under European Union sanctions, died by hanging, President Felix Tshisekedi said Saturday.

Delphin Kahimbi, 50, a close associate of former president Joseph Kabila, had died of a heart attack on February 28 at home in Kinshasa, his wife and media reports said.

But rumours abounded that he was killed or committed suicide.

Tshisekedi ordered a probe into the death, and the preliminary findings were made public on Saturday after a cabinet meeting.

"According to the evidence ... it turns out to be a hanging," a statement quoted the president as saying.