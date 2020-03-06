'Baffling': Zimbabwe livid over US extending sanctions

Zimbabwe on Thursday said it was dismayed by the White House's "baffling" decision to extend sanctions against members of the southern African country's ruling regime over rights abuses.

The United States first imposed sanctions, including financial and travel restrictions, in 2003 against then-president Robert Mugabe, members of his inner circle and state companies over rights abuses and rigged elections.

The US revises its position annually, and on Wednesday the White House sent a note to Congress extending the sanctions.

Zimbabwe's secretary for information Nick Mangwana said the "government has noted with dismay the White House message" extending the sanctions for another year.

"Once again the government of the United States has chosen to strangely characterise Zimbabwe as a country that poses an extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States," he said in a statement.

"We find this a baffling position."