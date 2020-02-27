Kenya university berated for blaming 'reckless' rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of “recklessness” for walking back to campus after a night out.

The University of Nairobi's security office sent a memo on Monday about robbery and rape reports. “In all three incidences reported since last year, a clear case of recklessness on the part of the female student can be drawn,” it said.

The memo highlighted one case when it said a female student “entertained herself in various joints around the city and decided to walk all alone (drunk)” when her bag was snatched and three men raped her.

Personalities including former presidential candidate Martha Karua and activist and rape survivor Adelle Onyango, founder of “No Means No”, tweeted their disgust at the memo.

“A rape survivor should never be blamed. That is transferring the responsibility of crime to a survivor of a crime,” Wairimu Munyinyi Wahome, executive director of the Coalition on Violence Against Women, told Reuters.