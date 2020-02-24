Calls for entries to the BBC's Komla Dumor award for talented journos

After Solomon Serwanjja won the 2019 Komla Dumor Award, the already popular Ugandan broadcast journalist shot to even more prominence on a global scale.

Serwanjja, who is well known for his explosive BBC Africa Eye investigative documentary Stealing from the Sick and for being a news anchor on Ugandan news channel NBS Television, is now calling for young African journalists to apply for the 2020 award. The Ugandan journalist is currently in SA to encourage African journalists who embody the late journalist Komla Dumor’s potential to throw their hat in the ring.

“He [Komla Dumor] was someone I admired very much. So winning the BBC award was emotional for me…,” said Serwanjja.

Komla Dumor was a prominent African journalist who died suddenly at the age of 41.

As part of his prize Serwanjja spent three months at the BBC where he got to hone his broadcasting skills as well as put his own storytelling to the test.

“It was quite an opportunity to go to the BBC and do what Komla was doing. I mean this was the set that this guy used to do his thing,” he said.

Serwanjja said he learnt a lot during his fellowship, including how to tell a story simply.