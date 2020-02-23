Togo counts votes as challenger claims 'fraud'

Togo tallied ballots Sunday after a key challenger insisted he could cause a shock upset despite what he claimed was "fraud" in an election President Faure Gnassingbe was widely expected to win.

Troops briefly surrounded the homes of opposition candidate Agbeyome Kodjo and one of his main allies shortly after voting ended on Saturday in a move the authorities said was for their "own safety".

Kodjo has emerged as a dark house challenger looking to stop Gnassingbe's bid for a fourth term in office that would extend his family's half-century domination over the West African nation.

The president and his supporters had been confident of a resounding victory in the first round, despite widespread disillusionment after 53 years of dynastic rule that has failed to drag many out of poverty.

"I have the conviction that in the coming week, I will lead this country," Kodjo told journalists at a press conference in his house after the security forces left.

"Considering the revelations of fraud which marked this ballot, it is impossible for the outgoing candidate to be elected in the first round."