Togo election set to stretch ruling family's rule

Togo votes Saturday in an election expected to see President Faure Gnassingbe claim a fourth term in power and extend his family's half-century domination of the West African nation.

The incumbent, 53, has led the country of eight million since 2005 following the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled with an iron fist for 38 years.

The authorities faced major protests in 2017 and 2018 demanding an end to five decades of dynastic rule that has failed to lift many out of poverty.

But the demonstrations petered out in the face of government repression and squabbles among the opposition.

Last year Gnassingbe pushed through constitutional changes allowing him to run again - and potentially remain in office until 2030.

The current president has sought to distance himself from his father but his regime still maintains a stranglehold over the country and its financial resources.

"I don't feel like a dictator," Gnassingbe told AFP in an interview.