Lesotho police postpone PM Thabane court appearance over wife's murder

Lesotho police on Saturday said they would wait for the prime minister's return from "sick leave" to resume a court case in which he is suspected of murdering his estranged wife.

Thomas Thabane, 80, is accused of having acted in "common purpose" in the June 2017 killing of 58-year old Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was divorcing.

He had been due in court for a preliminary appearance on Friday, where he was expected to be formally charged.

But the prime minister travelled instead to neighbouring South Africa for health reasons, prompting police to warn they could issue an arrest warrant.

Deputy Police Commissioner Palesa Mokete, however, said Thabane's lawyers had sent him a "sick leave note" claiming the premier would be "unfit" until February 27.