Botswana continues to execute convicts despite outcry

By AFP - 22 February 2020 - 13:30
Mmika Michael Mpe was sentenced to death in 2018 for the 2014 murder of his employer and his appeal was dismissed last year.
Image: Stock Image

Botswana has hanged a 29-year old man for murdering his employer, prison services announced, despite mounting calls by rights groups to abolish the death penalty.

Mmika Michael Mpe is the second convict to be executed since President Mokgweetsi Masisi took office in October.

He was sentenced to death in 2018 for the 2014 murder of his employer and his appeal was dismissed last year.

The Botswana Prison Service confirmed the execution in a statement on Friday.

