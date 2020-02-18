Queen of Katwe movie star dies

The movie tells the real-life story of Phiona Mutesi who went from living in the slums of Uganda to becoming an international chess champion. Waligwa played the role of Gloria, Mutesi’s best friend.

The movie also starred Lupita Nyong'o as Mutesi’s mother Nakku Harriet, and David Oyelowo who played the role of Robert Katende, the man who taught Mutesi the game of chess.

The stars took to social media to express their sadness and condolences on the passing of the young actress.

“We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on,” Olyelowo posted.