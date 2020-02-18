Queen of Katwe movie star dies
A Ugandan teen actress from the 2016 Disney movie Queen of Katwe, has died.
Fifteen-year-old Nikita Pearl Waligwa died on Saturday, after suffering from a brain tumor, according to the school she attended in Uganda.
"Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age," the tweet from Gayaza High School said. "Rest in Perfect Peace dear."
The movie tells the real-life story of Phiona Mutesi who went from living in the slums of Uganda to becoming an international chess champion. Waligwa played the role of Gloria, Mutesi’s best friend.
The movie also starred Lupita Nyong'o as Mutesi’s mother Nakku Harriet, and David Oyelowo who played the role of Robert Katende, the man who taught Mutesi the game of chess.
The stars took to social media to express their sadness and condolences on the passing of the young actress.
“We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on,” Olyelowo posted.
Nyong'o lauded the young actress for her portrayal of Gloria.
It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul.
