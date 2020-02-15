South Sudan president offers key compromise for peace

South Sudan's president said on Saturday he would return to a system of 10 states, a key opposition demand, paving the way for a unity government and an end to the country's civil war.

"The compromise we have just made is in the interest of peace...I expect the opposition to reciprocate," Salva Kiir said, after a meeting of top government and military officials in the capital Juba.

Kiir said the country would now be divided among the original 10 states, plus three "administrative areas" of Pibor, Ruweng and Abyei.

The opposition welcomed the move but immediately raised questions over the fate of Ruweng, a key oil producing zone.

The number of states is contentious because the borders will determine the divisions of power in the country.