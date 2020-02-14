Malawi protestors padlock election commission after vote debacle

Protesters on Thursday padlocked Malawi's electoral commission offices in a new bid to force the panel's chief to quit after a top court overturned last May's presidential elections.

The Constitutional Court on February 3 annulled results that declared President Peter Mutharika the narrow victor, and lashed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for "incompetence."

The unprecedented verdict was triggered by use of correction fluid on tally sheets - the papers on which election overseers entered ballot counts.

Around a thousand protesters marched for five kilometres (three miles) to the MEC offices in the commercial capital Blantyre and used rusty chains to lock its entrance gates.

The military kept watch but did not intervene.

In the administrative capital Lilongwe around 5,000 people braved rain to march to the MEC offices.

After chaining and padlocking its entrance, they handed the keys to an army officer, AFP correspondent saw.