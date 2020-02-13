Africa

Thousands of Cameroonians flee to Nigeria as violence flares

By Reuters - 13 February 2020 - 14:52
The spike in refugees, coming in the run-up to last weekend's general elections, brings the total number of Cameroonians who have fled to Nigeria to almost 60,000, the U.N. agency said.
The spike in refugees, coming in the run-up to last weekend's general elections, brings the total number of Cameroonians who have fled to Nigeria to almost 60,000, the U.N. agency said.
Image: Lintao Zhang / POOL / AFP

Nearly 8,000 Cameroon refugees have fled to eastern and southern Nigeria in the past two weeks, the United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday, as violence flared between security forces and separatist insurgents.

The spike in refugees, coming in the run-up to last weekend's general elections, brings the total number of Cameroonians who have fled to Nigeria to almost 60,000, the U.N. agency said.

Conflict between Cameroon's army and English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia began after the government cracked down violently on peaceful protesters complaining of being marginalised by the French-speaking majority.

The insurgency has forced half a million people to flee their homes and presented President Paul Biya with his biggest challenge since he took power nearly 40 years ago.

20 Cameroon students 'tortured by separatists,' say authorities

Twenty members of a university football team in western Cameroon were abducted and tortured by anglophone militants campaigning for an independent ...
News
10 months ago

The U.N. refugee agency "expects further arrivals as refugees inform that more people are still in remote border areas and could be on their way trying to reach Nigeria," Thursday's statement said.

"Refugees reported fleeing violence and some even arrived across the border with gunshot wounds," it said. "According to new arrivals, most come from areas near the border and have trekked across savannah and forests to reach Nigeria."

In December, Cameroon's parliament granted special status to two English-speaking regions to try to calm the conflict, but the separatists said only independence would satisfy them.

The roots of Cameroonian English speakers' grievances go back a century to the League of Nations' decision to split the former German colony of Kamerun between the allied French and British victors at the end of World War One.

Suspected anglophone separatists 'kidnap 30' in Cameroon

At least 30 people have been abducted by suspected separatists in a troubled English-speaking region of western Cameroon.
News
1 year ago

Kenyan priest killed in Cameroon's anglophone region: church

A Kenyan priest was killed in francophone Cameroon's volatile English-speaking Southwest region where violence has surged after separatists declared ...
News
1 year ago

Cameroon journalist accused of justifying terrorism

A Cameroon journalist has been charged with justifying terrorism.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X